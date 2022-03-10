Ohio’s COVID transmission rate drops below 100 cases for first time since July

Of the 718 people hospitalized with COVID in Ohio, 47 are in west central Ohio and 194 are in southwest Ohio, according to the Ohio Hospital Association.

West central Ohio is made up of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties and southwest Ohio consists of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties.

In the past 60 days, COVID hospitalizations have decreased 80% in southwest Ohio and 92% in west central Ohio.

During that same time period, the number of ICU patients with coronavirus has declined by 95% in west central Ohio and 77% in southwest Ohio, according to OHA.

The state had 131 ICU patients with the virus Thursday, including 41 in southwest Ohio and five in west central Ohio.

In the last three weeks the state is averaging 87 COVID hospitalizations a day and 10 ICU admissions a day, according to the state health department.

Ohio added 68 daily hospitalizations and nine ICU admissions in the last day. The state’s reported fewer than 100 COVID hospitalizations for the last eight days.

More than 62% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine as of Thursday, including 72.11% of adults and 65.98% of people ages 5 and older. Nearly 57.8% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 66.96% of adults and 61.06% of those 5 and older, according to ODH.

Approximately 7.26 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.17 million have finished their vaccination. More than 3.42 million people have received a booster or additional vaccine dose, according to the state health department.