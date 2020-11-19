Ohio’s new health order signed: What is OK during curfew?

People are allowed to leave home for necessary services or supplies, such as food, medical care or medication, and social services, for themselves and family members. It also is OK deliver services or supplies to others.

People are allowed to go to work, including volunteer work.

It is allowed to take care of or give a ride to a family member, friend or pet in their household or another household.

People are allowed to perform or obtain government services.

This order will apply for the next 21 days.