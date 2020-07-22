Ohio’s mask mandate takes effect. What are the rules?

Gov. Mike DeWine’s new statewide mask order is now in effect.
The mandate became official as of 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23. But what does it mean?
Masks must be worn at all times when indoors at a location that is not a residence, outdoors when unable to keep maintain six feet of social distancing from those not in your household and when waiting for, riding, driving or operating public transportation such as a taxi, car service or private ride share company.
DeWine provided exceptions to the order: those younger than 10, anyone with a medical condition or disability or communicating with someone with a disability, those who are exercising or playing sports, officiating a religious service, actively involved in public safety and those who are actively eating or drinking are not required to wear a mask.
“Wearing masks will make a difference. It will determine what our fall looks like,” DeWine said. “We want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports — to do that, it’s very important that all Ohioans wear a mask.”