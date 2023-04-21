On this day in history: Fire killed more than 300 inmates at Ohio Penitentiary in 1930

While the fire spread in the six-story building, guards were unsure what to do. Many acted as heroes, helping prisoners escape, while others left inmates locked in their cells, fearing a prison break. Guards who refused to help inmates escape were immediately suspended.

When keys needed to open the cells couldn’t be found quickly, axes and sledge hammers were used to break open the cells.

About 1,000 were moved to safety in the prison yard.

According to the account in the next day’s newspaper, prisoners and guards agreed that two outstanding heroes of the tragic disaster were guards Tom Little and W.C. Baldwin. “These men, braving the killing smoke and heat, went into the blazing tiers and liberated convicts until they were overcome, to be rescued by convicts participating in the rescue work.”

Some inmates rioted. Stones were thrown at fire trucks arriving on the scene and water hoses were cut. Some inmates fought among themselves.

Every available police officer in Columbus was called for duty, both from within the prison and on the outside.

Newspaper reporters from all over Ohio gathered at the prison. Warden P.E. Thomas told them, “We’ll let you fellows in, one from each paper, but make it snappy and be careful.”

Family members of those inside the prison were desperate to hear that their loved ones were safe. Guards had to raise machine guns to drive back the crowds surrounding the prison.

Radio stations broadcast that all prisoners who were safe would send word soon. Telegrams and telephone calls were made throughout the night and next day, with hundreds in line waiting their turn.

The Ohio Penitentiary, also known as the Ohio State Penitentiary, remained open until 1984. It has since been demolished.