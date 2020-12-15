ON YOUR MIND: Conspiracy theories, Obama’s treatment, Cleveland Indian name change

States’ rights alone indicate this was ear-marked for defeat from the beginning. But the brownnose representatives trundled on, hoping to catch Trump’s favor.

Well, gentlemen, you lost. Big time.

These five Ohio House Representatives abdicated their sworn oath to uphold and protect the Constitution of the United States in order to aid Trump preserve power, privilege and elitism. We, the people, need to hold the feet of these lapdogs to the fire for their allegiance to a person whose concern for us and the U.S. Constitution will be scorned for the ages.

Next election, vote ‘em out. These minions don’t deserve to represent us.

― THOMAS DOYLE, TIPP CITY

LETTER WRITER MISSED WHAT REPUBLICANS DID

Regarding Jan Lorette of Lebanon’s Letter to Editor “Abernathy had it right ( Dec.12):” The writer talks about Americans coming together after this election but only gives examples of Democrats not accepting Trump, conveniently forgetting the Republicans four corner stall during the eight Obama years.

When Obama got elected, McConnell right away said, that the Republicans would make Obama a one term president.

That started eight years of Republican obstruction of Obama.

One example was the Republicans holding back over 100 Obama judicial appointments (must go through McConnell and the senate).

This included the Supreme Court nomination of Merrick Garland. McConnell made up a new rule, not a law: in an election year no Supreme Court justices would be seated.

Let the voters choose the president and let the incoming president make the supreme court choice. McConnell held up Garland’s nomination for eight months and never allowed it to come to the floor.

Facing the same situation with Amy Barrett in 2020, McConnell said “what rule,” ignored it, and rammed Amy Barrett through the approval process in two months.

A bit hypocritical. And how quickly we forget the Tea Party who hung Obama in effigy.

The first thing in coming together is seeing the playing field, the big picture, and recognizing that there are other viewpoints on these types of matters. The big picture is history, in this case presidential and governance history, which did not begin and end with the person the writer supports.

GUNARS FRICSONS, BUTLER TWP.

CLEVELAND INDIANS GETTING A NEW NAME

Note for Community Impact Editor Amelia Robinson: The Cleveland Indians are changing the team’s name according to media reports. Hundreds of residents reacted to an article on the name change posted to this newspaper’s Facebook page. Below is a sample of responses.

“The whole thing with sports teams changing names is ridiculous. It’s a name- no one reads into it except the ones who want to complain about something.” Karen Walsh-Flynn

“Well if you feel obligated to change it, than Cleveland Snowflakes seems appropriate.” Tammy Kreitzer

“It’s a good thing. Racism needs to stop.” Michael Alter

“Return back to the Cleveland Spiders. And to be honest the logo has been an issue for a long time. It’s unfortunate people in here don’t recognize baseball’s racist history and the role the Cleveland team has had in it.” Andrew John

“It recognizes the American Indian in a positive way. This is the most stupidest thing.” Tracy Kaiser

“The cancel culture wins again.” Darlene Driskell

