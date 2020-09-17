One in custody after short pursuit where suspect hit sheriff’s office cruiser

One person is in custody after leading police on a short pursuit beginning around 8 p.m. at the Eagle Ridge Apartments and ending a short time later, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
According to dispatchers, police originally responded to the area searching for a specific vehicle, possibly connected to an earlier robbery. Law enforcement found the vehicle, which fled, striking a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office cruiser in the pursuit.
The pursuit ended nearby on Shoup Mill Road near the intersection with Riverside Drive, dispatchers confirmed, and the driver was arrested.
We are working to learn more, and will update this story with any new information.