One critically injured after racing vehicle crashes into Jeep in Harrison Twp.

One person was critically injured after a Ranger Rover crashed into their vehicle Sunday night. The Range Rover was reportedly racing other vehicles at the time of the crash.
Initial reports show that a Jeep SUV was turning onto North Main Street near Redder Avenue when a Range Rover SUV traveling south along the road struck the side of the vehicle. Witnesses reported that vehicles were racing in the area, a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m.
The driver of the Jeep SUV was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said. The occupants of the Range Rover fled the scene.
The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.