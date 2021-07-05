One critically injured after racing vehicle crashes into Jeep in Harrison Twp.

Initial reports show that a Jeep SUV was turning onto North Main Street near Redder Avenue when a Range Rover SUV traveling south along the road struck the side of the vehicle. Witnesses reported that vehicles were racing in the area, a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m.

The driver of the Jeep SUV was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release said. The occupants of the Range Rover fled the scene.