One dead after reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex

One person is dead after a shooting reported at an apartment complex in Dayton.
Emergency crews responded to the 2200 block of Hepburn Avenue at 11:49 p.m. after a reported shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Crews found a female victim, who had died, records said.
Dispatchers said that there is currently no suspect information.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
