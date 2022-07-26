Man flown to hospital after crash threw him from vehicle in Darke County

One person was flown to the hospital after being thrown from his vehicle in a Darke County crash west of Ansonia in Brown Township.
According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of state Route 47 and state Route 49 at 4:41 p.m.
Initial investigation found that Robert Cooper, 27, of Greenville, was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 south on Route 49 when he failed to stop for a stop sign.
The pickup truck was hit by a 2010 Peterbilt semi truck traveling eastbound on Route 47, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash carried both vehicles off the right side of Route 47, where they crashed into an electrical pole.
Cooper was thrown out of his vehicle in the crash, and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, according to the sheriff’s office. His condition is not known.
The semi driver was treated by medics at the scene.
Ansonia Fire, Ansonia Rescue and the Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene along with the sheriff’s office and CareFlight.
The crash remains under investigation.
