Two motorcyclists reported injured in Riverside crash

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Riverside.
According to dispatchers, the crash was reported at 7:26 p.m. in the 4400 block of Old Troy Pike.
In scanner traffic, dispatchers said that two motorcyclists were reportedly on the ground, and that one was not responsive.
A second medic was dispatched to the scene, according to scanner traffic.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
