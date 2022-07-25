BreakingNews
Two motorcyclists reported injured in Riverside crash
Two motorcyclists reported injured in Riverside crash

Local News
By
11 minutes ago

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Riverside.

According to dispatchers, the crash was reported at 7:26 p.m. in the 4400 block of Old Troy Pike.

In scanner traffic, dispatchers said that two motorcyclists were reportedly on the ground, and that one was not responsive.

A second medic was dispatched to the scene, according to scanner traffic.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

