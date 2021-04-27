One flown to hospital after two-motorcycle crash in Sugarcreek Twp.

One person was flown to the hospital after a serious crash involving two motorcycles in Greene County at around 8 p.m. Monday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
According to OSHP, the crash was on Wilmington-Dayton Road near the intersection with Ferry Road in Sugarcreek Township. CareFlight was later called to carry one of the motorcyclists to the hospital.
Sugarcreek Township police initially responded, but the OSHP is now in charge of the investigation.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.