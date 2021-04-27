X

One flown to hospital after two-motorcycle crash in Sugarcreek Twp.

Premier Health's CareFlight Air and Mobile medical helicopter. PROVIDED/PREMIER HEALTH
Premier Health's CareFlight Air and Mobile medical helicopter. PROVIDED/PREMIER HEALTH

Credit: Wm Jones

Credit: Wm Jones

Local News | 31 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

One person was flown to the hospital after a serious crash involving two motorcycles in Greene County at around 8 p.m. Monday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to OSHP, the crash was on Wilmington-Dayton Road near the intersection with Ferry Road in Sugarcreek Township. CareFlight was later called to carry one of the motorcyclists to the hospital.

Sugarcreek Township police initially responded, but the OSHP is now in charge of the investigation.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.