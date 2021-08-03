One hospitalized after crash involving scooter in Harrison Twp.

Initial reports show that a silver four door vehicle was traveling west on Hillcrest Avenue and turned left onto southbound Fairport Avenue around 1:50 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The vehicle failed to yield to a scooter, striking it as it traveled east on Hillcrest Avenue.

The operator of the scooter was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. The crash is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit.