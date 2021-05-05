One in hospital after report of people shooting in air at Harrison Twp. gas station

Police are investigating after callers reported people shooting in the air at a Harrison Township gas station and one person showed up at Grandview Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
Dispatchers said reports first came in at 11:42 p.m. of people shooting at the Marathon gas station at 3905 N Main St.
Thirteen minutes later, at 11:55 p.m., Grandview Hospital reported a shooting victim had arrived at the hospital. The victim said that they had been shot at the Marathon.
