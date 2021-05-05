Man charged with murder in Dayton woman’s death

A man is facing charges in the death of a woman at a Dayton apartment last month.
Kendall D. Beasley, 28, of Dayton, was charged with murder and felonious assault in 31-year-old Shanika D. Bogan’s death, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
The incident took place between 9 p.m. on April 29 and 5:30 am. on April 30 at Bogan’s apartment in the 800 block of Uhrig Avenue, according to court documents.
The details that led up to Bogan’s death are not clear. Her cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office
Beasley was not listed as being in custody during a search of the Miami Valley Jails’ database.
Dayton police are investigating the incident.
