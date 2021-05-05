X

Man charged with murder in Dayton woman’s death

ajc.com

Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

A man is facing charges in the death of a woman at a Dayton apartment last month.

Kendall D. Beasley, 28, of Dayton, was charged with murder and felonious assault in 31-year-old Shanika D. Bogan’s death, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Explore1 in hospital after report of people shooting in air at Harrison Twp. gas station

The incident took place between 9 p.m. on April 29 and 5:30 am. on April 30 at Bogan’s apartment in the 800 block of Uhrig Avenue, according to court documents.

The details that led up to Bogan’s death are not clear. Her cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office

ExploreDayton police continue to investigate 2 deadly hit-and-run crashes from last week

Beasley was not listed as being in custody during a search of the Miami Valley Jails’ database.

Dayton police are investigating the incident.

We will update this story as details are available.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.