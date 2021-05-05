Man charged with murder in Dayton woman’s death

Kendall D. Beasley, 28, of Dayton, was charged with murder and felonious assault in 31-year-old Shanika D. Bogan’s death, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The incident took place between 9 p.m. on April 29 and 5:30 am. on April 30 at Bogan’s apartment in the 800 block of Uhrig Avenue, according to court documents.