One in hospital after shooting reported in Dayton

One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported shooting early this morning in Dayton.
At 2:25 a.m., police were called to the 5000 block of Norris Drive, at the Eagle Ridge Apartments, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Police found one male victim with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the Miami Valley Hospital, records said.
According to records, police believe that the shooting may have occurred elsewhere, and then the victim traveled to Norris Drive.
