dayton-daily-news logo
X

One in hospital following rollover crash in Trotwood late Friday

ajc.com
.

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

One person is in the hospital after a car flipped over in Trotwood just before midnight on Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to the 5100 block of Free Pike at 11:45 p.m. on a report of a crash, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

ExploreMan killed while working on pickup truck in Dayton

One person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Free Pike was shut down while emergency crews worked, but it has since been reopened.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top