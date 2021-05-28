Man killed while working on pickup truck in Dayton

A man was killed Friday afternoon while he was working on his pickup truck in Dayton.
The incident was reported at 4:30 p.m. in the alley behind North Harbine Avenue near East Third Street.
It initially was reported as a pedestrian crash. However, a Dayton Fire Department official at the scene said the man had been working on his truck at the time of his death. It is not clear what led to his death.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said it has not yet been called.
We are working to learn more information about the incident.