One in hospital, intersection closed after crash in Dayton

The road is closed and one person was taken to the hospital after a crash that briefly trapped a person in their vehicle at the intersection of West Hillcrest Avenue and Philadelphia Drive in Dayton.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, the entire intersection is closed due to the crash, which was initially reported at 6:13 a.m.
Emergency crews responded to the scene and found a two-vehicle accident with one person trapped in their vehicle. Records said that emergency crews were able to free the trapped person quickly, by 6:19 a.m.
Two medics were called to the scene, and one transported one person to Grandview Hospital.
In scanner traffic, we heard emergency crews say that injuries were not life-threatening, but the condition of the victim is unclear.
