One of Dayton’s largest companies acquires Simon’s Supply

Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has completed the purchase of Simon’s Supply Co., Inc.
Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
Simon’s Supply is one of the oldest and most established plumbing and heating distributors in Southeastern Massachusetts and adjacent Rhode Island. The company serves customers from five locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Plymouth and West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, and Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
“Simon’s Supply gives Winsupply a strong market presence in Southeastern Massachusetts including the South Coast, Cape Cod and Rhode Island,” said Monte Salsman, president of Winsupply Acquisitions Group. “The previous co-owners, Lloyd and Fred Felder, leave behind a strong group of people committed to serving their customers and a legacy of expertise dating back to 1933.”
The five locations will continue to do business as Simon’s Supply, but will have the following legal names, respectively, as separate Winsupply local companies:
· Fall River Winsupply Co.
· Winsupply New Bedford MA, Co.
· Winsupply Pawtucket RI, Co.
· Winsupply Plymouth MA, Co.
· Winsupply W. Yarmouth MA, Co.
Winsupply Inc. (www.winsupplyinc.com) is a leading supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton.