One of Dayton’s largest companies acquires Simon’s Supply

“Simon’s Supply gives Winsupply a strong market presence in Southeastern Massachusetts including the South Coast, Cape Cod and Rhode Island,” said Monte Salsman, president of Winsupply Acquisitions Group. “The previous co-owners, Lloyd and Fred Felder, leave behind a strong group of people committed to serving their customers and a legacy of expertise dating back to 1933.”

The five locations will continue to do business as Simon’s Supply, but will have the following legal names, respectively, as separate Winsupply local companies: