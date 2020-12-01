One of three men in deadly shooting calls 911, dies as help is on way

One of three men found dead inside a Dayton house last week used his dying breath to alert first responders to a shooting.
“It’s a shooting,” the man said. “Three people are shot.”
The man called 911 at 5:48 p.m. Nov. 24 to report the shooting in the 2600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records,
The dispatcher noted in the call log that the caller “was barely coherent,” but was able to confirm he was one of the gunshot victims. He identified the shooter as a man called “Mont.” He also told the dispatcher that two of the victims already may be dead and that they needed help.
Within 51 seconds of making the call he was no longer responding to the dispatcher. Not long after that the line went quiet.
When police arrived at the house at 2654 N. Gettysburg Ave., they found three men shot dead inside.
The victims were identified last week as 45-year-old Dontay Alston of Dayton, 48-year-old Michael A. Jackson of Dayton and 37-year-old Justin Wilson of Wilmington by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
It was not clear which of the victims called 911.
A Trotwood man is jailed on $1 million bond on several felony weapons charges in connection to the shootings.
Octavius Lamont Humphrey Sr., 41, was arraigned in Dayton Municipal Court for six counts of having weapons while under disability.
Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said last week the homicides are part of a robbery and drug deal, and that they are continuing their investigation.