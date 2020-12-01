One of three men in deadly shooting calls 911, dies as help is on way

When police arrived at the house at 2654 N. Gettysburg Ave., they found three men shot dead inside.

The victims were identified last week as 45-year-old Dontay Alston of Dayton, 48-year-old Michael A. Jackson of Dayton and 37-year-old Justin Wilson of Wilmington by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

It was not clear which of the victims called 911.

A Trotwood man is jailed on $1 million bond on several felony weapons charges in connection to the shootings.

Octavius Lamont Humphrey Sr., 41, was arraigned in Dayton Municipal Court for six counts of having weapons while under disability.

Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said last week the homicides are part of a robbery and drug deal, and that they are continuing their investigation.