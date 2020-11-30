Dayton triple homicide: $1 million bond set in case

Octavius Humphrey, 42, was charged in Dayton Municipal Court with six counts of having weapons while under disability, according to records. He made an appearance in court Monday, where a $1 million bond was set in the case.

Humphrey was arrested Wednesday morning at a home in Trotwood, according to a police report. The report says he was arrested on charges of murder, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability. He has not been formally charged with murder or tampering in the case.