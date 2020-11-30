Dayton triple homicide: $1 million bond set in case

A man arrested last week in connection to a Dayton triple homicide was charged with possessing firearms after being convicted of a felony.
Octavius Humphrey, 42, was charged in Dayton Municipal Court with six counts of having weapons while under disability, according to records. He made an appearance in court Monday, where a $1 million bond was set in the case.
Humphrey was arrested Wednesday morning at a home in Trotwood, according to a police report. The report says he was arrested on charges of murder, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability. He has not been formally charged with murder or tampering in the case.
Dayton police began their investigation when they responded at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday to a report of three people shot at a house in the 2600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue. Authorities said Dontay Alston, 45, of Dayton; Michael A. Jackson, 48, of Dayton; and Justin Wilson, 37, of Wilmington were killed.
Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall said the investigation into the shooting led to a search warrant for a Morgan Avenue home in Trotwood. Humphrey was arrested in the 200 block of Morgan Avenue on Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
An affidavit filed in the case in Dayton Municipal Court says officers recovered guns during their investigation.
“During a search warrant of 220 Morgan Avenue in Trotwood ... the offense of (having weapons while under disability) occurred. The defendant Octavius Lamont Humphrey was in possession of a Glock 45 handgun, AR 15 and a Mac 10. The defendant has a prior felony drug and robbery conviction, preventing him from being in possession of any firearm.”
Hall said police believe the fatal incident was part of a robbery and a drug deal. Police are continuing to investigate.