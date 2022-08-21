One person killed, another injured in Clinton County crash

The crash occurred on U.S. 68 near milepost 9 in Washington Township, Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post.

An investigation showed a white 2008 GMC Sierra drove southbound on U.S. 68 when the vehicle then drove left of center and struck a traveling northbound black 2007 Chevrolet Equinox head on, according to OSHP.