dayton-daily-news logo
X

One person killed, another injured in Clinton County crash

ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
.

Local News
By
56 minutes ago

A two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Saturday afternoon left one person dead and a second person injured.

The crash occurred on U.S. 68 near milepost 9 in Washington Township, Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post.

An investigation showed a white 2008 GMC Sierra drove southbound on U.S. 68 when the vehicle then drove left of center and struck a traveling northbound black 2007 Chevrolet Equinox head on, according to OSHP.

Bonita J. Christon, 59, from Fayetteville was pronounced dead on scene by Wilmington Fire and EMS.

The first driver was transported by ground to Clinton Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital for life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Wilmington Fire, Clinton Warren Joint Fire District, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Ohio Department of Transportation also assisted on scene.

The crash is under investigation.

In Other News
1
Rainy and wet; thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall today
2
COMMUNITY GEM: Harrison Twp. woman key to projects helping local...
3
How local school districts are spending $818M in COVID relief funds
4
What have your neighbors’ homes sold for recently?
5
Local companies share in $4.8 billion ‘NOVASTAR’ award for NASIC

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top