One person killed, another injured in Clinton County crash

A two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Saturday afternoon left one person dead and a second person injured.
The crash occurred on U.S. 68 near milepost 9 in Washington Township, Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post.
An investigation showed a white 2008 GMC Sierra drove southbound on U.S. 68 when the vehicle then drove left of center and struck a traveling northbound black 2007 Chevrolet Equinox head on, according to OSHP.
Bonita J. Christon, 59, from Fayetteville was pronounced dead on scene by Wilmington Fire and EMS.
The first driver was transported by ground to Clinton Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital for life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Wilmington Fire, Clinton Warren Joint Fire District, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Ohio Department of Transportation also assisted on scene.
The crash is under investigation.
