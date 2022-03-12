One person killed in I-75 car crash Saturday morning

A “silver Honda Civic was driving northbound on I-75 near Wagner Ford Road where the driver left his lane of travel and side-swiped a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was headed northbound,” the release said. The Honda Civic continued north for exactly one mile and exited the interstate at Needmore road, the release said. The driver “then traveled across both lanes of Needmore Road and went through a guardrail on the north side of Needmore Road and down the embankment,” the release said.

Harrison Township medics responded to the injury crash where the Honda Civic driver had been ejected from the seat, the press release said. Medics removed the driver from the vehicle and transported him to the Miami Valley Hospital where the driver later succumbed to his injuries, the report said.