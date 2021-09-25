dayton-daily-news logo
One person taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dayton

By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
12 minutes ago

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a red vehicle on the northwest side of Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Mike Williams of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle hit a man around 12:22 p.m. at the corner of Cherry Drive and Rugby Road.

Williams said it wasn’t clear if the man was a pedestrian or on a bicycle from the report, but he was not in a car.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

