One person taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dayton

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a red vehicle on the northwest side of Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Sgt. Mike Williams of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle hit a man around 12:22 p.m. at the corner of Cherry Drive and Rugby Road.
Williams said it wasn’t clear if the man was a pedestrian or on a bicycle from the report, but he was not in a car.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.