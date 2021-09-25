dayton-daily-news logo
Services planned for longtime Miamisburg teacher, baseball coach

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
27 minutes ago

A celebration of life service is planned next month for a longtime Miamisburg Middle School teacher and varsity baseball coach who died earlier this week.

Steven M. Kurtz, 42, of Springboro, died Tuesday after his family said he “became ill and lost his battle with COVID.”

The district notified Miamisburg families on Tuesday of Kurtz’s death, as well as students at the middle and high schools.

“Mr. Steve Kurtz has touched the lives of many staff members, families and students in the classroom and on the field. He embodied the traits of a true Viking. His kindness and compassion will be a legacy that lives on forever,” the message sent to district families stated. “Our thoughts are with the Kurtz family.”

Grief counselors, teachers and other support staff were available to students, staff and parents.

Schools were closed Friday following the death of a second middle school staff member. Lori Flory, a nutrition services employee. Her cause of death was not known.

Kurtz is survived by his wife and two children, according to his obituary.

A celebration of life is from 2 to 6 pm. Oct. 5 at Southbrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Road in Miamisburg, following by a 6 p.m. memorial service.

To honor Kurtz’s passion for sports, attendees are encouraged to wear Ohio State, Reds, Bengals or Miamisburg jerseys, shirts or school colors.

