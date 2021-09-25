Services planned for longtime Miamisburg teacher, baseball coach

Schools were closed Friday following the death of a second middle school staff member. Lori Flory, a nutrition services employee. Her cause of death was not known.

Kurtz is survived by his wife and two children, according to his obituary.

A celebration of life is from 2 to 6 pm. Oct. 5 at Southbrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Road in Miamisburg, following by a 6 p.m. memorial service.

To honor Kurtz’s passion for sports, attendees are encouraged to wear Ohio State, Reds, Bengals or Miamisburg jerseys, shirts or school colors.