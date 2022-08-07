One person transported via CareFlight after motorcycle crash in Darke County

A person was injured Saturday following a motorcycle crash on State Route 118 in Darke County.
Burkettsville Fire and Ansonia Rescue and CareFlight as well as Darke County deputies responded at 4:13 p.m. to reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries along the 14,900 block of State Route 118, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
A group of motorcycles was traveling northbound on State Route 118 when they slowed down to turn westbound onto State Route 19, according to the release.
A driver of a 2019 white Harley-Davidson Softtail Deluxe could not slow down while driving and rear-ended a 2019 blue Harley-Davidson Road Glide, the release said.
The Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe driver was ejected from his seat without a helmet and was transported via CareFlight to the Miami Valley Hospital.
Details regarding his injuries are not available.
The Harley-Davidson Road Glide’s driver and passenger were injured.
The crash is under investigation.
