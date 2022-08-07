dayton-daily-news logo
X

One person transported via CareFlight after motorcycle crash in Darke County

ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
.

Local News
By
14 minutes ago

A person was injured Saturday following a motorcycle crash on State Route 118 in Darke County.

Burkettsville Fire and Ansonia Rescue and CareFlight as well as Darke County deputies responded at 4:13 p.m. to reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries along the 14,900 block of State Route 118, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A group of motorcycles was traveling northbound on State Route 118 when they slowed down to turn westbound onto State Route 19, according to the release.

A driver of a 2019 white Harley-Davidson Softtail Deluxe could not slow down while driving and rear-ended a 2019 blue Harley-Davidson Road Glide, the release said.

The Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe driver was ejected from his seat without a helmet and was transported via CareFlight to the Miami Valley Hospital.

Details regarding his injuries are not available.

The Harley-Davidson Road Glide’s driver and passenger were injured.

The crash is under investigation.

In Other News
1
Back to school: Area colleges schedule for first day of school
2
Vandalia recreation centers reopen following Butler Twp. shooting
3
Inflation, interest rates slow momentum for local companies...
4
Few area schools plan to arm teachers, point to security measures...
5
Dayton Unit NAACP wins national awards

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top