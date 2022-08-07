One person transported via CareFlight after motorcycle crash in Darke County

Burkettsville Fire and Ansonia Rescue and CareFlight as well as Darke County deputies responded at 4:13 p.m. to reports of a motorcycle crash with injuries along the 14,900 block of State Route 118, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A group of motorcycles was traveling northbound on State Route 118 when they slowed down to turn westbound onto State Route 19, according to the release.