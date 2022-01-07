One-quarter of Dayton’s traffic deaths last year involved pedestrians

In addition, seven of those killed were in the 20-29 age group, and six were in the 50-59 age group.

This year, the department will continue the Dayton Service Initiative, which is a collaboration between the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Trotwood Police Department that targets crash-causing violations, such as reckless driving, speeding and impaired driving in an effort to reduce fatal crashes.

The initiative has been expanded to now include the Moraine Police Division and Riverside Police Department.