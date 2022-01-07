Hamburger icon
One-quarter of Dayton’s traffic deaths last year involved pedestrians

Traffic backed up for miles July 30, 2021, on Interstate 75 south after a fatal crash near Stanley Avenue in Dayton closed the southbound lanes. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
54 minutes ago

The Dayton Police Department released last year’s traffic fatality figures on Friday and announced it will expand a collaboration with area departments to patrol areas where speeding and crashes are common.

There were 26 people who lost their lives last year in traffic crashes in Dayton, including 17 males and nine females.

That figure was down slightly from the 30 fatalities in 2020 crashes in the city.

Seven, or one-quarter of the traffic deaths, involved pedestrians.

Five fatalities involved motorcycles, three were hit-and-run crashes and one death involved a bicycle, police said.

In addition, seven of those killed were in the 20-29 age group, and six were in the 50-59 age group.

This year, the department will continue the Dayton Service Initiative, which is a collaboration between the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Trotwood Police Department that targets crash-causing violations, such as reckless driving, speeding and impaired driving in an effort to reduce fatal crashes.

The initiative has been expanded to now include the Moraine Police Division and Riverside Police Department.

