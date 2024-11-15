One seriously injured after ‘incident’ at AES substation

One person was seriously injured after an incident at an AES substation in Sidney Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services in a release, emergency crews responded to a call at the substation at 2385 Campbell Road at 1:36 p.m.

AES Ohio to pay $250K in reliability settlement

On arrival, crews found a person who had been shocked.

CareFlight was called to Wilson Health, but due to weather was diverted to Sidney Municipal Airport to pick up the victim.

CareFlight flew the person to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

