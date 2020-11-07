One shot on Shiloh Springs Road in Harrison Twp.

Medics and police are in the 100 block of Shiloh Springs Road in Harrison Township after crews responding to a report of someone hearing gunshots found a gunshot victim.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records, law enforcement received a report of several rounds of gunfire from that area at 3:26 a.m. When police arrived on scene they found a vehicle facing the wrong way on Shiloh Springs Road.
On investigation, the gunshot victim was found inside.
At time of writing, dispatchers said that medics had just arrived on scene and the victim had not been taken to the hospital. The severity of the victim’s injuries is not clear.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.