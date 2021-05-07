Suspect indicted, accused of shooting man who asked him not to point gun at him

A man indicted Friday is accused of shooting another man multiple times after the victim asked the suspect not to point his gun at him, according to court records.
Daniel Antonio Watts-White, 23, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification.
Police responded April 10 to the 4500 block of Germantown Pike on a report of a shooting, which happened following an argument in a stairwell outside a Dayton apartment complex.
The suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital where he underwent immediate surgery, according to court records.
Police found multiple 9mm casings, bullet jacket fragments and blood in the stairwell and breezeway in front of the complex.
Once the victim was able to speak with officers, he said he got into an argument with man called “9″ and that he was shot after they argued when he asked the suspect to not point his firearm at him.
“[The victim] stated he told the male they could fight, and when the male refused he turned to go back up the stairs,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. “[The victim] stated the next thing he knew, he was shot in the back, turned and was shot in the arms, legs and stomach.”
Watts-White, who has no known address, is held on a $250,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail. He has been jailed since his April 28 arrest by Dayton police.