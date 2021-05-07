Suspect indicted, accused of shooting man who asked him not to point gun at him

Once the victim was able to speak with officers, he said he got into an argument with man called “9″ and that he was shot after they argued when he asked the suspect to not point his firearm at him.

“[The victim] stated he told the male they could fight, and when the male refused he turned to go back up the stairs,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. “[The victim] stated the next thing he knew, he was shot in the back, turned and was shot in the arms, legs and stomach.”

Watts-White, who has no known address, is held on a $250,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail. He has been jailed since his April 28 arrest by Dayton police.