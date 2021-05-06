One taken to Dayton Children’s after crash; Occupants of one car flee on foot

One person was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital after a crash where the occupants of one car fled on foot.
Emergency crews originally responded to the intersection of North Gettysburg Avenue and West Second Street in Dayton at 2:11 a.m., on a report of a two-vehicle crash.
On arrival, they found the occupants of one car gone, and a utility pole damaged.
In scanner traffic, crews said they blocked off the area due to the damaged pole.
The extent of the victim’s injuries is not currently known.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.