One taken to hospital after crash into Fairborn veterans memorial early this morning

One person was transported to the hospital after crashing into the veterans memorial in downtown Fairborn early this morning, according to Fairborn police in a release.
At 2:33 a.m., emergency crews were called to a crash at Central Avenue and Main Street and found that a single vehicle had crashed into the memorial.
The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An image posted to the City of Fairborn’s Facebook page showed significant damage to the memorial.
Originally, the post said that the intersection was closed for crews to make repairs and secure the flagpole.
However, in an update, the city said the intersection has been reopened, but the pole had to removed due to structural damage.
