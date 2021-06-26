One taken to hospital after early-morning crash in Harrison Township

One person is in the hospital after a crash early this morning in Harrison Township.
At 2:53 a.m., deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of W Siebenthaler Avenue and Klepinger Road on a report of a crash with injuries, according to a release.
On arrival, deputies found a Buick driving northbound on Klepinger Road and a Pontiac driving westbound on W. Siebenthaler Avenue crashed in the intersection.
Both drivers claimed that their light was green, and deputies couldn’t find who was at fault, the release said.
Medics took the driver of the Buick to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the other driver went home, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.