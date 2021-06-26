One taken to hospital after early-morning crash in Harrison Township

At 2:53 a.m., deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of W Siebenthaler Avenue and Klepinger Road on a report of a crash with injuries, according to a release.

Explore Area teen dies after collapsing on high school soccer field

On arrival, deputies found a Buick driving northbound on Klepinger Road and a Pontiac driving westbound on W. Siebenthaler Avenue crashed in the intersection.