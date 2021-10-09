One taken to hospital after reported shooting in Trotwood late Friday

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Trotwood late Friday night.
Emergency crews responded to the 6000 block of Bellcreek Lane at 11:28 p.m. after a caller reported hearing a gunshot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Crews found a man who had been shot and transported him to Miami Valley Hospital, records said.
The man’s condition is currently not known.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Lawmakers push bill to teach students how to prevent sex abuse
2
Fairborn 18-year-old sentenced in February deadly head-on crash
3
Recall: Canned roast beef with gravy may be contaminated with lead
4
Beavercreek man with dementia missing since Thursday
5
Local breweries, food trucks to show off at Xenia’s first Oktoberfest...