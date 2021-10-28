One taken to hospital after shooting in Jefferson Twp

One person was taken to the hospital and police are investigating after a reported shooting in Jefferson Township.
Emergency crews were dispatched at 8:34 p.m. to the parking lot of 5350 W Third St., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
The person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. The severity of their injuries is currently unknown.
In scanner traffic, dispatchers said that the victim had been shot in the leg but would not say who had shot them.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
