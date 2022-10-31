One week of early voting left ahead of Nov. 8 Election Day

Ohio voters who want to vote early have one week left to do so before Election Day, which is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Elections are held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. Because the first Monday isn’t until Nov. 7 this year, Election Day won’t take place until next week.
Early voting hours are expanded beyond 5 p.m. this week — county boards of election will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day Monday through Friday. The final three days of early voting are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and then 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday Nov. 7, the day before Election Day.
“We continue to publicize early voting is continuing this week, this weekend, and through 2 p.m. on Monday,” Montgomery County Board of Elections Deputy Director Sarah Greathouse said.
As of Monday, Montgomery County board of elections records show about 40,000 people had requested absentee ballots and another 8,700 had voted early at the elections office.
In this election, Ohio voters have the chance to pick state leaders including the governor, secretary of state, Supreme Court justice and state legislators. They will also get a chance to vote on a new U.S. senator and representatives in Congress.
Voters also will have an opportunity to cast a ballot in countywide races like for commissioner and auditor, as well as local tax levies for cities, townships and schools.
On the actual Election Day Nov. 8, polling locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“We encourage every voter to visit VoteOhio.gov to look up their polling location and sample ballot. It is critical that voters be active in knowing when and where to vote,” Greathouse said.
The local board of elections also sent out postcards last week informing voters of their polling locations and their districts. Greathouse said many have changed due to redistricting.
