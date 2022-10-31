One week of early voting left ahead of Nov. 8 Election Day

In this election, Ohio voters have the chance to pick state leaders including the governor, secretary of state, Supreme Court justice and state legislators. They will also get a chance to vote on a new U.S. senator and representatives in Congress.

Voters also will have an opportunity to cast a ballot in countywide races like for commissioner and auditor, as well as local tax levies for cities, townships and schools.

On the actual Election Day Nov. 8, polling locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“We encourage every voter to visit VoteOhio.gov to look up their polling location and sample ballot. It is critical that voters be active in knowing when and where to vote,” Greathouse said.

The local board of elections also sent out postcards last week informing voters of their polling locations and their districts. Greathouse said many have changed due to redistricting.