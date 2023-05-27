Open floor plan among home’s amenities

A large island with seating for four divides the kitchen from the rest of the living area. The island has a sink, storage and dishwasher within the kitchen side and the extended granite countertop allows for the breakfast bar seating. Dark cabinetry complements the white counters and white subway tile backsplash. Stainless-steel appliances include a gas range and microwave. A buffet counter provides additional workspace and allows for a coffee station.

A mud room off the kitchen has access to a pantry closet, half bathroom with pedestal sink and interior entrance to the two-car attached garage.

Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. The semi-open staircase near the living room has a window at the halfway landing. The staircase ends at a loft space that is currently set up as an office area. The space is large enough for an upstairs family room or play space. The loft allows for two hallways to branch off leading to the bedrooms. The primary bedroom is at the end of one hallway and has a sitting area. A walkway to the primary bathroom has two separate walk-in closets on each side and ends within the bath, which features a ceramic-tile surround, walk-in shower with bench seat and glass doors and an elevated double-sink vanity.

Off the same hallway to the primary bedroom are another bedroom and the laundry room. The third bedroom is at the back of the house and the full bathroom with tub/shower and double-sink vanity.

A third full bathroom with walk-in shower and single-sink vanity is off the multipurpose room, which is the finished half of the basement. The room has space for a media center and recreation.

A singled door opens into the unfinished half of the basement, which has the home’s mechanical systems and storage.

TROY

Price: $459,900

No Open House

Directions: Northwest on Ohio 718, west on Arthur Road toward McKaig Avenue, turn right onto Washington Road, right on New Castle Drive

Highlights: About 3,681 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, gas fireplace, open floor plan, wood-vinyl plank flooring, island, loft family room, granite countertops, study, second-floor laundry, finished basement, recreation room, covered porch, covered deck, vinyl privacy fence, 2-car garage, extra parking pad, homeowners’ association

For more information:

Tami Holmes

Tami Holmes Realty

937-620-5979

Website: https://www.tami-holmes.com