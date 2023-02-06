Opening soon: AC Hotel and Sutton and Monument apartments in downtown Dayton

The Water Street developers are constructing more than one-third of the new apartments.

“If you drive around or walk around, there’s a lot of construction activity that’s going on,” Kinskey said.

The new 71-unit Sutton apartment building at the northeast corner of North Patterson Boulevard and East First Street is expected to open to residents on Feb. 27.

The Monument, a nearby 124-unit apartment building across from RiverScape MetroPark, is expected to open March 15.

The new AC Hotel Dayton, just south of Day Air Ballpark where the Dayton Dragons play minor league baseball, should open around the same time, in mid-March.

These projects are in the rapidly-growing Water Street District, which already has more than 500 market-rate apartments and nearly 100 hotel rooms, plus offices, restaurants, breweries, bars and other businesses.

The area until fairly recently was home mainly to manufacturing and industrial operations. But since 2016, the district has become a hotbed of new housing and eating and drinking destinations.

Sutton

Located at 307 E. First St., the Sutton will offer 71 micro and studio apartments, ranging in price from $950 to $1,500 per month.

The Sutton should appeal to budget-conscious renters who want to live an excellent location but who do not need a lot of space, said Brent Crawford, principal and founder of Crawford Hoying, a real estate development and management company based in Dublin, Ohio.

Crawford Hoying and Dayton-based Woodard Development are the main developers of the Water Street District.

The Sutton apartments have received a lot of interest and already has 14 reservations for units, Crawford said.

The Monument, located at 140 E. Monument Ave., already has eight signed leases and the apartments have widespread appeal because they offer a variety of floorplans, amenities and views, Crawford said. Rents at the apartments will range from $1,099 to $2,349.

The Monument has of 24 studios (563 to 571 square feet); 50 one bedroom units (830 to 981 square feet); 40 two-bedroom units (836 to 1,065 square feet) and 10 three-bedroom apartments (1,533 square feet).

Crawford said the Monument is pet-friendly and offers a fitness center, third-floor courtyard, community room, covered parking and parcel lockers.

“In addition, many of the spacious layouts feature stunning views overlooking RiverScape MetroPark,” he said.

The AC Hotel Dayton, at 124 Madison St., has floor-to-ceiling windows, similar to some nearby apartments in the Water Street District. Some rooms overlook Dayton Dragons stadium.

The AC has a rooftop bar and restaurant called the Foundry that will open in the spring, and it offers terrace views of the Water Street District, downtown and the baseball stadium.

The hotel also has a business center, meeting space, fitness center, lobby bar and a “European-style” breakfast buffet, Crawford said.

The AC will be only the second newly constructed hotel to open downtown in decades. The first was the Fairfield Inn & Suites, located just blocks away. The Fairfield opened in 2018.

Crawford Hoying and Woodard Development also are partners on the Delco project, which is the conversion of the massive Mendelsons liquidation outlet into new housing, offices, commercial spaces and a parking garage.

The Delco, which is next door to the AC Hotel, will have about 160 luxury apartments, nearly 500 parking spaces and roughly 80,000 square feet of office space and 18,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.