Operation Santa’s Sleigh to spread holiday cheer tonight

First responders will spread holiday cheer tonight by visiting children’s and veterans’ hospitals with their emergency lights activated.
The 2022 Operation Santa’s Sleigh will occur in seven different Ohio cities tonight after rescheduling due to last week’s winter storm.
The Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Association in cooperation with Light Ohio Blue along with support from the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, Buckeyes State Sheriff’s Association, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the International Association of Fire Fighters will contribute, according to a press release from The Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial Association.
A procession of emergency vehicles with emergency lights activated will be used as a way of spreading cheer.
Crews will be staging at the Dayton Airport Expo Center, 3900 McCauley Drive, Vandalia, at 6 p.m. and leaving at 6:30 p.m., the release said.