Organization offers Bengals ‘Who Dey-ton’ Super Bowl watch party today

Cash bars will run throughout the event.

LiftOff Entertainment will provide a live DJ, video wall and flatscreen televisions throughout the venue.

“We want to create a memory,” said Dayton Sportcial co-founder Raphael Carranza. “Forty-four years from now, when your grandchildren ask, ‘Where were you when Joe Burrow won Cincy’s first NFL Championship?’ We want a smirk to come across your face, as you think about how ridiculously fun it was to celebrate with the rest of Who Dey-Ton.”

Tickets are being sold at www.tinyurl.com/whodeytonwatchparty. For more information, write to Raph@daytonsportcial.com.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Who Dey-ton! Watch Party, a gathering billed as “the largest viewing party in Dayton.”

WHEN: 5 to 11 p.m. today

WHERE: 32 Webster St, Dayton OH 45402

MORE INFO: $54/person includes entry, Tailgate Buffet, live deejay, tailgate games, and two drink tickets. Tickets available at www.tinyurl.com/whodeytonwatchparty