Organization offers Bengals ‘Who Dey-ton’ Super Bowl watch party today

A Dayton organization is slated to throw a Who Dey-ton! Watch Party, a gathering billed as “the largest viewing party” in the city.
The event will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. today by Dayton adult sports organizer Sportcial at downtown’s Top of the Market event venue.
The venue will be transformed into an indoor tailgate atmosphere with music, drinks, snacks and cornhole.
Tickets will be limited to the first 200 fans. The $54 price tag, including service fees, is a tribute to the only number retired by the Cincinnati Bengals: 54, worn by “Original Bengal” Bob Johnson.
The ticket includes an elevated “Tailgate Buffet” that will include prepared by The Gourmet Deli, includes burgers, hot dogs, cheesy tots, mac ‘n’ cheese, chicken tenders and cole slaw. In addition to food and entry, the ticket provides two beverage tickets good for beer, wine or well cocktails.
Cash bars will run throughout the event.
LiftOff Entertainment will provide a live DJ, video wall and flatscreen televisions throughout the venue.
“We want to create a memory,” said Dayton Sportcial co-founder Raphael Carranza. “Forty-four years from now, when your grandchildren ask, ‘Where were you when Joe Burrow won Cincy’s first NFL Championship?’ We want a smirk to come across your face, as you think about how ridiculously fun it was to celebrate with the rest of Who Dey-Ton.”
Tickets are being sold at www.tinyurl.com/whodeytonwatchparty. For more information, write to Raph@daytonsportcial.com.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Who Dey-ton! Watch Party, a gathering billed as “the largest viewing party in Dayton.”
WHEN: 5 to 11 p.m. today
WHERE: 32 Webster St, Dayton OH 45402
MORE INFO: $54/person includes entry, Tailgate Buffet, live deejay, tailgate games, and two drink tickets. Tickets available at www.tinyurl.com/whodeytonwatchparty
