Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Organization offers Bengals ‘Who Dey-ton’ Super Bowl watch party today

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

caption arrowCaption
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay

Local News
By Eric Schwartzberg
25 minutes ago

A Dayton organization is slated to throw a Who Dey-ton! Watch Party, a gathering billed as “the largest viewing party” in the city.

The event will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. today by Dayton adult sports organizer Sportcial at downtown’s Top of the Market event venue.

The venue will be transformed into an indoor tailgate atmosphere with music, drinks, snacks and cornhole.

Tickets will be limited to the first 200 fans. The $54 price tag, including service fees, is a tribute to the only number retired by the Cincinnati Bengals: 54, worn by “Original Bengal” Bob Johnson.

ExploreArea businesses buoyed by Bengals success

The ticket includes an elevated “Tailgate Buffet” that will include prepared by The Gourmet Deli, includes burgers, hot dogs, cheesy tots, mac ‘n’ cheese, chicken tenders and cole slaw. In addition to food and entry, the ticket provides two beverage tickets good for beer, wine or well cocktails.

Cash bars will run throughout the event.

LiftOff Entertainment will provide a live DJ, video wall and flatscreen televisions throughout the venue.

“We want to create a memory,” said Dayton Sportcial co-founder Raphael Carranza. “Forty-four years from now, when your grandchildren ask, ‘Where were you when Joe Burrow won Cincy’s first NFL Championship?’ We want a smirk to come across your face, as you think about how ridiculously fun it was to celebrate with the rest of Who Dey-Ton.”

Tickets are being sold at www.tinyurl.com/whodeytonwatchparty. For more information, write to Raph@daytonsportcial.com.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Who Dey-ton! Watch Party, a gathering billed as “the largest viewing party in Dayton.”

WHEN: 5 to 11 p.m. today

WHERE: 32 Webster St, Dayton OH 45402

MORE INFO: $54/person includes entry, Tailgate Buffet, live deejay, tailgate games, and two drink tickets. Tickets available at www.tinyurl.com/whodeytonwatchparty

In Other News
1
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton
2
Area firefighters battling flames that burn quicker with thicker smoke
3
Lebanon seeks grant to convert part-time firefighters to full-time
4
Kettering, Oakwood plan to swap land near West Dorothy Lane
5
COVID vaccine incentives pay off, but who can pay for them?

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top