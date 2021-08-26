OSU moves to mandate vaccines, but most local universities do not plan changes

Bauguess said the university sent out its first fall survey Wednesday asking people to share if they have gotten at least one shot or plan to be vaccinated, versus do not plan to be vaccinated.

“That survey data should be helpful for our COVID Task Force as they consider things,” he said.

According to a survey that Wright State sent out in the spring, over 84% of students and employees that participated indicated that they had already been vaccinated or planned on getting vaccinated.

Wright State also has a mask mandate in place for its campus and plans to test students living in campus housing.

A spokesman for the University of Dayton said the school is continuing to encourage everyone to be vaccinated. UD has a mask mandate for its campus.

“In addition to our commitment to the common good and the need to protect vulnerable populations, each of us can improve our individual immunity if we are fully vaccinated,” the UD spokesman said. “We will continue to carefully monitor pandemic conditions and the latest CDC and public health guidance.”

University of Dayton said its plans may change as conditions change.

UD set a goal in May of having 70% of students and staff fully vaccinated before the fall 2021 semester by July 1, which it has since met. UD is asking all employees and students to upload their vaccination record to the university’s confidential reporting portal to gauge the level of immunity on campus.

Sinclair Community College is not requiring students, faculty or staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but Cathy Petersen, a spokesman for the college, said the college continues to gather data and input from faculty, staff, leadership, and students, as well as health guidance from government officials, to determine the college’s path forward.

Wittenberg University in Springfield announced Monday it will require all students and faculty to either submit proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing. The deadline to choose is today.

Cleveland State University was the first public university in Ohio to have a vaccine mandate. The university announced over the summer that anyone living in a dorm would be required to provide proof of vaccination status.

Locally, Antioch College is requiring all students to provide proof of vaccination before the fall term starts.