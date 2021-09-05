Our commitment: Helping you keep COVID facts straight

Beginning today we’re re-committing to helping our region stay safe and get the straight facts about the new spike in COVID cases.
Our reporters and editors have taken this role seriously ever since the pandemic began. As we navigate through this latest surge, DaytonDailyNews.com and the Dayton Daily News will continue to give the clearest data and facts about how the pandemic is affecting us. We’re also going to continue to seek clarity and accountability from our public officials on what is being done to protect our communities.
We will present everything we produce on DaytonDailyNews.com in a new, clearer package.
Every day we will publish updated data and information about the number of infections locally, and the situation at our local hospitals.
Each week reporter Jordan Laird will take questions from readers to a panel of trusted local experts to get you the answers you need. In today’s paper, you’ll see the first story that answers the most pressing questions about the Delta virus surge, how our biggest employers are coping with the latest surge, and columns on our Ideas & Voices pages on the latest insight about how our community is handling the pandemic.
This coverage is important. Our subscribers have told us they rely on this information to help them make the best decisions to keep their families safe. Their support makes our coverage possible.