Our commitment: Helping you keep COVID facts straight

Our reporters and editors have taken this role seriously ever since the pandemic began. As we navigate through this latest surge, DaytonDailyNews.com and the Dayton Daily News will continue to give the clearest data and facts about how the pandemic is affecting us. We’re also going to continue to seek clarity and accountability from our public officials on what is being done to protect our communities.

We will present everything we produce on DaytonDailyNews.com in a new, clearer package.