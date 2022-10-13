Outage briefly leaves over 2K in dark in Kettering-Oakwood area

A day after a squirrel over 4,000 power customers in the dark in Kettering, another outage at around 8 p.m. briefly left about 2,200 power customers in the area of Kettering and Oakwood without power.
According to AES spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel, this outage was caused by a circuit lockout, which is a safety device that cuts the power when a disturbance is detected.
It is unclear what, specifically, caused the disturbance, but Kabel said that AES crews responded and restored power to 1,959 households within half an hour.
As of 10:30 p.m., she said that most everyone’s power has been restored. She also pointed out that there were around 90 customers in that area that are currently in the dark, but it is unclear whether that is connected to the earlier outage.
