Outage briefly leaves over 2K in dark in Kettering-Oakwood area

Explore Squirrel knocks out power to over 4K in Kettering Tuesday afternoon

According to AES spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel, this outage was caused by a circuit lockout, which is a safety device that cuts the power when a disturbance is detected.

It is unclear what, specifically, caused the disturbance, but Kabel said that AES crews responded and restored power to 1,959 households within half an hour.