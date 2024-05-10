Outdoor retailer to open store next to Moeller Brew Barn in Dayton

“It’s in the old Mendelson’s building so we not only get to reclaim it but to retell the story of Dayton in a very iconic neighborhood,” said Claire Cross, who owns the outdoor retail company with her husband, Brycen.

“From my first job selling peanuts at the Dragon’s stadium, biking through the city and along the trails, to our time spent engaging with our neighbors and local businesses, it had all been leading to this,” Brycen said. “Investing back into the Dayton community, embracing the city’s rich history, and providing quality, high-level experiences make Water Street District the perfect spot for our next big adventure.”

The couple, who have devoted their lives to encouraging people of all ages, shapes and sizes to take advantage of everything the area offers, launched their online presence in 2022.

Base Camp Dayton, with a mission to “encourage and equip the community to engage more consciously with nature,” offers camping, hiking and water sports gear, apparel, accessories and much more. With their new space, they have plans to provide educational courses and exclusive outings such as bird watching.

“The outdoor recreational market has experienced tremendous growth as consumers invest in more active lifestyles,” said Zach Graham, vice president of commercial real estate and leasing at Crawford Hoying, owner and developer of Water Street District. “We’re thrilled to welcome Base Camp Outdoors Co. to Water Street District and broaden our organic and diverse tenant mix.”

For more information about Base Camp Dayton, visit basecampoutdoorsco.com or the retailer’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@basecampoutdoorsco).