The giant patios list is back: Here’s our guide to dining and drinking outdoors in the Dayton region

Diners and bar patrons across the country have been very clear that when the weather is right, an inviting outdoor space is sought — and restaurants are increasingly looking to oblige with a majority of restaurant owners surveyed by the National Restaurant Association saying they are looking to devote more resources to outdoor dining.

Locally, a crown jewel in outdoor dining has come online with the Foundry rooftop at the AC Hotel in downtown Dayton. The restaurant on the top of the AC Hotel has a wood-fired kitchen that embraces the flame and a patio that embraces Dayton’s skyline. It has been a welcome elevated addition and one with the best views of downtown.