Over 10K power customers without electricity in Kettering, Oakwood areas

Over 10,000 power customers are without power in Montgomery County.
The largest of the outages are concentrated in the Oakwood and Kettering areas, according to the AES outage map.
The outages were reported at about 5:30 p.m., the map said, and have an estimated restoration time of 7 p.m.
As of 5:36 p.m., 10,511 customers were without power.
AES spokesperson Mary Ann Kabel said at about 5:45 p.m. that crews were working to investigate and isolate the outage, but that currently she had no further information.
We will update this story as we learn more about this outage.
