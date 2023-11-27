Overpass project to close U.S. 35 East tonight, Tuesday night in Greene County

U.S. 35 East will be closed overnight tonight and Tuesday night as construction crews continue work on an overpass bridge project in Beavercreek Twp.

Starting at 7 p.m., U.S. 35 East will be reduced to one lane just before the Valley and Trebein roads intersection. Eastbound lanes will be completely shutdown starting at 10 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m. the next morning, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The closure is to allow construction crews to set up the crane that will set the beams and then place the beams for the new overpass bridge.

Motorists can use a detour by taking Trebein Road to Dayton-Xenia Road to Progress Drive to Business 35.

Law enforcement officers will be in the area to help with traffic control.

In addition to the overnight closures, there may be intermittent restrictions on U.S. 35 as the beams are delivered to the site.