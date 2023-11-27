Overpass project to close U.S. 35 East tonight, Tuesday night in Greene County

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

U.S. 35 East will be closed overnight tonight and Tuesday night as construction crews continue work on an overpass bridge project in Beavercreek Twp.

Starting at 7 p.m., U.S. 35 East will be reduced to one lane just before the Valley and Trebein roads intersection. Eastbound lanes will be completely shutdown starting at 10 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m. the next morning, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The closure is to allow construction crews to set up the crane that will set the beams and then place the beams for the new overpass bridge.

Motorists can use a detour by taking Trebein Road to Dayton-Xenia Road to Progress Drive to Business 35.

Law enforcement officers will be in the area to help with traffic control.

In addition to the overnight closures, there may be intermittent restrictions on U.S. 35 as the beams are delivered to the site.

In Other News
1
Beavercreek Walmart shooter had Nazi flags, book on Nazi ‘SS’ in his...
2
15-year-old boy in stable condition following Dayton shooting
3
Saia Inc. expands at Riverside terminal with $2.9 million purchase
4
Dayton father, daughter killed in rollover crash in Preble County
5
20 of the best appetizers you should know from our Best of Dayton...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top