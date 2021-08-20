OVI checkpoint scheduled for tonight in Montgomery County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct an OVI checkpoint tonight on state Route 48 in Montgomery County.
The checkpoint will be from 7 to 9 p.m. and will be in conjunction with the Montgomery County OVI Task Force. There will also be saturation patrols nearby.
The checkpoint and situation patrols aim to reduce injury and fatal crashes due to impairment and to deter and remove impaired drivers from the road. The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grants.
Anyone who plans to consume alcohol should designate a sober driver beforehand or make other travel arrangements.
