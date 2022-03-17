OVI checkpoint scheduled for tonight in Washington Twp.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Combined OVI Task Force are partnering together for an OVI checkpoint tonight in Washington Twp.
The checkpoint will be from 7 to 11 p.m. on state Route 725 near Paragon Road.
The location was reportedly chosen based on data. Last year, deputies made 27 impaired driving arrests at or near the checkpoint, according to the sheriff’s office. In 2020, there were 33 arrested for impaired driving in the same area.
So far this year, there have been 102 OVI-related crashes and 92 alcohol-related crashes in Montgomery County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
