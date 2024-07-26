OVI checkpoint to take place in Trotwood tonight

A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled to take place in Trotwood tonight to help remove impaired drivers from the road.
The moving OVI checkpoint will start at 6:30 p.m. in the areas of 5120 Salem Ave. and 4825 Salem Ave.
The Trotwood Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will conduct the checkpoint.
